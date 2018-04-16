Jena Black (PSU) Named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE AHTLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University junior thrower Jena Black was named the MIAA Women's Field Athlete of the Week for outdoor track & field Monday (Apr. 16).



Black, the NCAA Division II leader in the shot put, posted another throw over 50 feet at the 10th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic. Black, a Halstead, Kan., native, won the discipline with a best heave of 50 feet, 11 inches, beating her closest competitor by nearly three feet. She added a second-place toss of 160-7 in the hammer throw as well as a third-place toss of 145-8 in the discus throw in the meet.