Sexual Assault Response Training

Sexual Assault Response Training

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation hosted sexual assault response training Monday in Pittsburg. The two day training targeted law enforcement and health care representatives involved in sexual assault cases. 

The training is designed to help those working with victims, better understand the complexity of sexual assault cases.

While the KBI was the host, the event was sponsored by the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. Training fees were covered under the the Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. 

