Quantcast

Scuba Shop Raises Money For Dawson Hirshey - KOAM TV 7

Scuba Shop Raises Money For Dawson Hirshey

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A local scuba shop is making an effort to help the seven-year-old severely injured at a Joplin baseball game. Calypso hosted Dive for Dawson Hirshey, who is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after being hit in the head by a foul ball last month. All the proceeds raised from try-scuba dives today will go towards traveling and baby sitting expenses for Dawson's family. The manager of calypso decided to hold the charity event after being moved by Dawson's story. Calypso has raised more than $600 for Dawson so far. More events will be held in June.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

    Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:47:57 GMT

    Advocates  for legalized marijuana in Oklahoma held a forum Saturday in Miami.  

    More >>

    Advocates  for legalized marijuana in Oklahoma held a forum Saturday in Miami.  

    More >>

  • Fatal Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

    Fatal Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 02:51:41 GMT

    A  dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures at the Lake of the Ozarks.

    More >>

    A  dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures at the Lake of the Ozarks.

    More >>

  • An inspiring athlete takes on the Joplin Memorial Run

    An inspiring athlete takes on the Joplin Memorial Run

    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:41:17 GMT
    You may recognize him from this billboard last year. And now, he's off, Richard Vaughn hits the pavement for his 200th race, the only Joplin Memorial run contestant in a wheelchair this year.  "I know there's a lot of wheel chair basketball teams around here and other wheelchair athletes. Where are they? I'm challenging them to come out next year and not run against me, but run with me" says Vaughn.  He races in a standard wheelchair, rather than a chair s...More >>
    You may recognize him from this billboard last year. And now, he's off, Richard Vaughn hits the pavement for his 200th race, the only Joplin Memorial run contestant in a wheelchair this year.  "I know there's a lot of wheel chair basketball teams around here and other wheelchair athletes. Where are they? I'm challenging them to come out next year and not run against me, but run with me" says Vaughn.  He races in a standard wheelchair, rather than a chair s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.