Scuba Shop Raises Money For Dawson Hirshey

You may recognize him from this billboard last year. And now, he's off, Richard Vaughn hits the pavement for his 200th race, the only Joplin Memorial run contestant in a wheelchair this year. "I know there's a lot of wheel chair basketball teams around here and other wheelchair athletes. Where are they? I'm challenging them to come out next year and not run against me, but run with me" says Vaughn. He races in a standard wheelchair, rather than a chair s...

More >>