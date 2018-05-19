Carver Monument Hosts Girl Scouts

Girl scouts from across the area visited the George Washington Carver Monument to pick up some new merit badges. It was the second annual Girl Scout Day at the national park. Activities ranged from learning about bugs to making jewelry. About 60 girl scouts attended the event, which park rangers say is about having fun as much as it is about learning.

For a list of events at the George Washington Carver National Monument visit the following link: https://www.nps.gov/gwca/planyourvisit/calendar.htm