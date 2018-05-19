Swinging the Sledgehammer

The Batmobile, the Mystery Machine, the General Lee, and even the Ghostbuster's ambulance came down Route 66 in Baxter Springs, Saturday. It was all to celebrate the Decades of Wheels company.

Decades of Wheels will soon be turning 7 downtown Baxter Springs buildings into a classic car museum. The mayor marked the beginning of construction by breaking a retaining wall with a golden sledgehammer!

Decades of Wheels will hold a grand opening celebration on October 12th.

