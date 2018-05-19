Group holds Forum in Support of Medical Marijuana in OK

Advocates of medical marijuana held a forum today, ahead of June's election in the Sooner state.

Oklahomans for Health held the forum to talk about state question 788 (or SQ 788).

If passed, the statute would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Chip Paul, Chairman for Oklahomans for Health, says, "Basically, your physician would be in a position to either recommend it or deny medical cannabis. But based on his knowledge of you, your condition, it wouldn't be condition specific. It would be more, doctor, I have X, Y and Z.. can you help me with my medical condition."

This means residents would have to get a physicians approved license to posses medical cannabis.

It would also make it legal for residents that have a license to grow up to six marijuana plants in their home, and possess up to eight ounces while they are in their residence. Paul says that while these limits are higher than in other states, they're this high for a reason.

Paul says, "Our limits are based on what a cancer patient would need to make it through 30 days. So, what would they have to hold in their house to be legal for 30 days. So, our limits are somewhat high, but that's the reason why they are so high."

The statute will be on ballots in Oklahoma during June 26th democratic party primary election.