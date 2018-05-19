Quantcast

Group holds Forum in Support of Medical Marijuana in OK - KOAM TV 7

Group holds Forum in Support of Medical Marijuana in OK

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

Advocates of medical marijuana held a forum today, ahead of June's election in the Sooner state. 

Oklahomans for Health held the forum to talk about state question 788 (or SQ 788). 

If passed, the statute would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Chip Paul, Chairman for Oklahomans for Health, says, "Basically, your physician would be in a position to either recommend it or deny medical cannabis. But based on his knowledge of you, your condition,  it wouldn't be condition specific. It would be more, doctor, I have X, Y and Z.. can you help me with my medical condition."

This means residents would have to get a physicians approved license to posses medical cannabis.

It would also make it legal for residents that have a license to grow up to six marijuana plants in their home, and possess up to eight ounces while they are in their residence. Paul says that while these limits are higher than in other states, they're this high for a reason. 

Paul says, "Our limits are based on what a cancer patient would need to make it through 30 days. So, what would they have to hold in their house to be legal for 30 days. So, our limits are somewhat high, but that's the reason why they are so high."

The statute will be on ballots in Oklahoma during June 26th democratic party primary election. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

    Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:47:57 GMT

    Advocates  for legalized marijuana in Oklahoma held a forum Saturday in Miami.  

    More >>

    Advocates  for legalized marijuana in Oklahoma held a forum Saturday in Miami.  

    More >>

  • Fatal Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

    Fatal Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

    Saturday, May 19 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 02:51:41 GMT

    A  dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures at the Lake of the Ozarks.

    More >>

    A  dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures at the Lake of the Ozarks.

    More >>

  • An inspiring athlete takes on the Joplin Memorial Run

    An inspiring athlete takes on the Joplin Memorial Run

    Saturday, May 19 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-05-19 22:41:17 GMT
    You may recognize him from this billboard last year. And now, he's off, Richard Vaughn hits the pavement for his 200th race, the only Joplin Memorial run contestant in a wheelchair this year.  "I know there's a lot of wheel chair basketball teams around here and other wheelchair athletes. Where are they? I'm challenging them to come out next year and not run against me, but run with me" says Vaughn.  He races in a standard wheelchair, rather than a chair s...More >>
    You may recognize him from this billboard last year. And now, he's off, Richard Vaughn hits the pavement for his 200th race, the only Joplin Memorial run contestant in a wheelchair this year.  "I know there's a lot of wheel chair basketball teams around here and other wheelchair athletes. Where are they? I'm challenging them to come out next year and not run against me, but run with me" says Vaughn.  He races in a standard wheelchair, rather than a chair s...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.