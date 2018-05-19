Local Fire Department hosts Taco Fiesta to Raise Funds.

A local fire department sells tacos to raise funds for new equipment.

The Carterville Fire Auxiliary held a "taco fiesta" party today to raise funds for new gear for the department.

They also sold raffle tickets for gift baskets and kids got to ride in a fire engine.

Steve Tandy, Assistant Chief at Carterville Fire, says the department is always in need of equipment like new gloves, breathing equipment and axes, so the auxiliary is a big asset to the department.

Tandy says, "We're always looking for new gear. We like to keep our gear new fresh.. it's a safety barrier for us in fires. So, they are a big help, they are a wonderful asset to this department."

Makayla Dunkle, Secretary for the Auxiliary, says that the event also serves as a way for the community to get to know the guys on the crew.

Dunkle says, "We would like to know who they are, as well as we would like them to know who we are so if we're out there and they need help, they know who we are."

The Carterville Fire Auxiliary has held fundraisers in the past, but this was one of their most successful.

They plan to host a concert at the department on June 23rd to raise more funds.