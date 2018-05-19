The Joplin Historic Preservation Commission hosted a window restoration and weatherization boot camp Saturday. The commission invited world renowned expert Bob Yapp to teach the class. Yapp was on the PBS TV series called About Your House.

Yapp showed 18 students how to take windows out of old homes, restore them, and put them back to place. The event taught attendees skills that they can use to improve their own homes.

Joplin Historic Neighborhoods donated 9 windows from the Schifferdecker house to the workshop.