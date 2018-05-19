Fatal Boat Crash at Lake of the Ozarks

A dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures

at the Lake of the Ozarks.The Missouri Highway Patrol said the boat hit a rock bluff near the 47 mile marker. Sgt Scott White said it is unclear if alcohol was involved in the crash which happened around 1:45 a.m. this morning. One person was found dead inside the boat. Two others were recovered from the water. The driver was identified as 22-year old Hayden Frazier of Overland Park, Kansas who was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Passenger Ashley Lamb of Olathe, Kansas was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield by Staff for LIfe. 23 year old Joseph Lemark and 24 year old Daniel Lewis both of Overland Park were killed along with 21 year old Hailey Hochanadel.