Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

Advocates for legalized marijuana in Oklahoma held a forum Saturday in Miami.

About a dozen residents were on hand to learn about State Question 788.

Under the measure residents could get a physician approved license to posses medical cannabis.

It would also make it legal for residents that have a license to grow up to six marijuana plants and possess up to eight ounces in their home.

Chip Paul with Oklahomans for Health said, "Our limits are based on what a cancer patient would need to make it through thirty days. So, what would they have to hold in their house to be legal for thirty days. So, our limits are somewhat high, but that's the reason why they are so high."

Paul also explained that the license isn't specific to an illness. He said, "Basically, your physician would be in a position to either recommend it or deny medical cannabis. But based on his knowledge of you, your condition, it wouldn't be condition specific. It would be more, doctor, I have x, y and z, can you help me with my medical condition."

The statute will be on ballots during June 26th primary election.

