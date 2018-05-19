Push for Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma

A dismal start to National Safe Boating week as a fatal boat crash kills three and injures at the Lake of the Ozarks.More >>
The Lancers have made the 3A state tournament back-to-back seasons.More >>
Former Colgan Panther Simon Higginbotham hit a walk-off single to put Pittsburg State into the second round of the NCBA DII World Series.More >>
Neosho junior high students practice greeting skills like handshakes while presenting resumes to members of the business community. The eighth graders had one on one interviews, talking about themselves to put communications skills like eye contact to the test.More >>
Sports gambling may be illegal now, but that could change after this week's Supreme Court ruling. It gives states the ability to legalize sports wagering. But some warn that will simply increase the number of gambling addicts.More >>
Prosecutors responded Friday to a motion by defense attorneys for Ronnie Busick of Wichita. In the response, prosecutors deny arranging a meeting between Lorene Bible, the mother of the missing girl, Lauria Bible and the Kansas man charged with killing the girl and three others back in 1999.More >>
A driver was tested for alcohol after causing a fatal crash today just west of Oronogo on MO highway 96.More >>
A Vinita, Oklahoma teen faces twenty five years in prison. 16-year old Koalten Glenn Orr was charged and convicted as an adult in the shooting death of his father's fiancee.More >>
The American Red Cross regularly holds blood drives at businesses and schools. But a drive on Thursday at the Greenbush Education Service Center was coordinated by a student on a mission.More >>
Every year children die after being left in hot cars in the summer. For Brittanie Wells, it wasn't an errand to the store or a gas station but a parked car that proved fatal to her two year old child. She hopes to raise awareness of the tragedy to parents.More >>
