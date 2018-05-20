Quantcast

PSU Club Baseball Leads 6-0 Before Rain Suspends Play

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Gorillas' second-round NCBA game against St Joseph was suspended due to weather.

Pitt State hit three home runs at the bottom of the second inning to lead, 6-0.

Play will resume Sunday morning at 10 am.

