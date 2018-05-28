Quantcast

Missouri Southern Finishes with Three All-Americans at the NCAA DII Outdoor Finals

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Charlotte, NC -- Bryan Burns picked up his second All-American performance of the weekend and the Missouri Southern women's track and field team tied the best finish ever as the men and women finished up the 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships. 

The 11th-place finish for the Southern women ties the program's highest-ever finish at the Championships, matching the team's finish in 2008. The women were the second-highest finishing MIAA women's program and the men tied for the second-highest finish of MIAA men's programs with a 17th-place finish. 

Burns completed the meet with his third and final event, the shot put. He hit one legal attempt of the afternoon, but made it count as he connected on a distance of 59-00.25 to finish sixth and earn All-American honors. 

Brendan Watkins finished just outside of All-American contention as he placed ninth in the triple jump with a distance of 50-00.75, just an inch off his personal best. 

In all, the Lions had five All-American performances and one National Championship at the meet. A complete list of All-American performances is listed below. 

All-American Performances
Bryan Burns - Discus (Champion), Shot Put
Allie Heckemeyer - Heptathlon, Triple Jump
Emily Presley - Pole Vault (Runner Up) 

