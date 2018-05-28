Big Brothers Needed

Quantcast

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KANSAS -

"I have a big bro named Troy. He's pretty cool," said John McQueen.

McQueen is one of the luckier littles in Crawford County, Kansas. He's been matched with Troy Kunow by the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, and they are spending the morning on a good old fashion fishing trip.

"You can learn more than just fishing. You learn character building and whatnot out here, and I felt I could pass that along," said Kunow.

Many of the Crawford County littles come from single parent homes. Something as simple as a fishing trip can make all the difference in the world, to a kid who could use some extra guidance and attention.

"I have somebody I can see over the summer once in a while, almost every week or so, so I'm not lonely with my 3 sisters," said McQueen.

But other Crawford County kids aren't as fortunate.

"We always need volunteers. And currently, I can tell you that we have a waiting list of about 100 kids. I can tell you the majority of those kids are boys," said Charity Walker of Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Crawford County.

Crawford County's Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter is in need of men to serve as big brothers, although they'd never turn away women looking to be big sisters. Every kid they get off that waiting list is a kid with a shot at a better future.

"When they're matched with a volunteer in our program, be it a big brother or big sister, they are more likely to succeed in school. They're more likely to have better grades, go on to college, and less likely to use drugs or alcohol," said Walker.

To be a big, one must make a year-long commitment and spend time with their little at least twice a month. The time commitment may not be huge, but to a little, that time is precious.

"Just know that somebody out there might need your help and to talk to you, and might not have anybody to do anything with," said McQueen. 

To learn more about Crawford County's Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter, click here
 

