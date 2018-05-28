Quantcast

John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' Up for Auction - KOAM TV 7

John Glenn's 'Project Bullet' Up for Auction

Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The helmet John Glenn wore during his history-making transcontinental flight is being sold.

The late astronaut and U.S senator made the first supersonic transcontinental flight on July 16, 1957. He sped in his Vought F8U Crusader from near Los Angeles to Brooklyn in a record-setting 3 hours, 23 minutes and 8.4 seconds.

Glenn dubbed the mission “Project Bullet,” because he flew faster than a bullet from a .45-caliber pistol. The fame the young airman from Ohio gained from the record-setting flight helped land him a spot in NASA’s Mercury program.

The U.S. Navy helmet he wore on the flight will be auctioned by Nate D. Sanders Auctions Thursday. It’s gold with “J.H. Glenn” penned on the right side. Bidding will begin at $100,000.

Glenn died in 2016.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

    Monday, May 28 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 13:54:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:35:29 GMT
    (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>
    A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: Mom thanks Venezuela leader for son's freedom

    APNewsBreak: Mom thanks Venezuela leader for son's freedom

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-05-28 17:54:41 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:35:28 GMT
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump...More >>
    A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.More >>

  • Alberto after landfall: Threat of heavy rains, flooding

    Alberto after landfall: Threat of heavy rains, flooding

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:34:20 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:35:25 GMT
    (Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...
    1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.More >>
    1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.