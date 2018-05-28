Indiana Teacher Hailed as Hero

The teacher who put his body between two guns and his students made his first public appearance.

Jason Seaman took three bullets and may have prevented a larger tragedy.

He walked into a news conference in Noblesville, Indiana Monday morning, NOT looking like a man who was shot in his stomach, hip and arm just 3 days ago.

"My actions that day in my mind were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances.

I deeply care for my students and their well being so that is why I did what I did that day."

Those circumstances: Officials say one of Seaman's 7th grade students had asked to leave his science classroom…he returned with two handguns and started shooting.

Students say that's when Seaman tackled the armed 13-year-old.

Beth Niedermeyer, the Noblesville Schools Superintendent says, "He put his own life in danger for his students. That alone tells you about his character and his big heart."

Only one other student was shot, Ella Whistler who remains hospitalized.

"I can't say enough about how proud of Ella I am. Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable" says Jason Seaman.

Seaman also had praise for his students who, in the aftermath, went into lock down then ran to busses to evacuate.

Shortly after the shooting he wrote to them, "You are the reason I teach" a message he also wore today.

