American Legion Holds Annual Memorial Day Service At G.A.R. Cemetery

MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

A memorial service took place today in Miami, OK at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery. The American Legion Post 147, in conjunction with the Northeastern Oklahoma Marine Corps presented the ceremony. A performance of amazing grace and the National Anthem were performed by members of the Miami community. Those in attendance at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery say its a glad to take this time to reflect on the past. 2018 marks the 150th memorial day ceremony at the cemetery.

