Pitt State Memorial

Many places across the country held Memorial Day ceremonies today.

Which included many places across the four states.

We start things off in Pittsburg...where a Final Monday in May tradition continued.

The Veterans Memorial at Pittsburg State University was designed to provide service members and their families a place to reflect and that's what many people did today, including Kerri Humble and her family who traveled from Dallas, Texas for the annual Memorial Day event.

"Our entire family is here. We've attended in the past before. Our grandfather has a brick laid here at Pitt State and so it was just really important for all of us to be here to honor them."

It's a sentiment felt by several members in attendance, including the keynote speaker at today's event who shared a message about living for the fallen.

"Everyone sacrifices for a reason and it shouldn't be just to kind of memorialize or sacrifice, but it's also to live your daily life in honor of that sacrifice. So really the big takeaway was to live everyday in honor of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Captain Willis graduated from Pitt State and serves as the Battalion Intelligence Officer Responsible for Aviation Air Threat Analysis. She says that she was honored to be asked to speak at today's event.

"We've all through service sacrificed quite a bit, but the names here sacrifice everything. So it's quite an honor to be able to present in front of these names and to give some memorial service to them."

And for humble, this memorial day celebration is something she plans on continuing to observe.

"It's certainly something that we'll be making a tradition from here on out."

Captain Willis also played basketball for the Gorillas while she was at Pitt State.

She's currently stationed at Fort Riley.