Frankly test

Orelle and her daughter Taniece are visiting PSU from the Wichita area. It's Taniece who's making the big move. "I love being at home. So it's going to be weird not having anyone with me or to check in with, it's just me" says Taniece Cao, an incoming freshman with plans to major in Exercise Science. But it's also an adjustment for her mom, who's helping her with the process. "We've already started financial kind of guidance for her, getting credit built up. Fo...

More >>