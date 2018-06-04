K-66 Resurfacing Project To Begin June 11

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin its K-66 highway resurfacing project on Monday, June 11. The project will take place from the U.S. 400/K-66 junction at Riverton to the Kansas-Missouri state line, about 5.4 miles east. Activity includes a mill and overlay on the driving lanes and a chip seal on the shoulders. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at the work zone with a reduced speed limit. The road work should be finished in one week, weather permitting. KDOT awarded the construction contract of $980,00 to Shilling Construction Co., Inc., of Manhattan. Bob Gudgen, construction engineer at the Pittsburg KDOT office, reminds drivers to obey the signs and slow down in the construction zone.