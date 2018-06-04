K-66 Resurfacing Project To Begin June 11

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to begin its K-66 highway resurfacing project on Monday, June 11. The project will take place from the U.S. 400/K-66 junction at Riverton to the Kansas-Missouri state line, about 5.4 miles east. Activity includes a mill and overlay on the driving lanes and a chip seal on the shoulders. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at the work zone with a reduced speed limit. The road work should be finished in one week, weather permitting. KDOT awarded the construction contract of $980,00 to Shilling Construction Co., Inc., of Manhattan. Bob Gudgen, construction engineer at the Pittsburg KDOT office, reminds drivers to obey the signs and slow down in the construction zone.
Heckemeyer is the third Lion to win the award, which is given to the top male and female student athlete in the league.More >>
Heckemeyer is the third Lion to win the award, which is given to the top male and female student athlete in the league.More >>
For some Pittsburg Community Middle School 7th graders, their new walking and biking trail can't come soon enough!More >>
For some Pittsburg Community Middle School 7th graders, their new walking and biking trail can't come soon enough!More >>
A six year old boy is hospitalized after a crash near Anderson, Missouri. His father Paul Kostenko of Gold Hill, Oregon, was driving a tractor trailer which rain into a locomotive Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.More >>
A six year old boy is hospitalized after a crash near Anderson, Missouri. His father Paul Kostenko of Gold Hill, Oregon, was driving a tractor trailer which rain into a locomotive Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.More >>
Two people were shot and two arrested in Jay, Oklahoma Friday evening.More >>
Two people were shot and two arrested in Jay, Oklahoma Friday evening.More >>