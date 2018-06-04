Seal Of Biliteracy Counts For Credit At PSU

Starting in the Fall 2018 semester, incoming freshmen who earned a Seal of Biliteracy from their high schools can now get college credit from Pittsburg State University. A gold level Seal of Biliteracy means students are able to communicate in a foreign language at an intermediate level. A platinum level means they communicate at a near native speaker level. Associate professor of Spanish Grant Moss and his colleagues coordinated the effort for PSU to offer credit for those who have earned the seal.

"The way it works is students who earn a seal (either gold or platinum) in high school French or Spanish can enroll in a fifth-semester course at Pittsburg State, " Moss said. "Once they earn an A, B, or C in the class, they receive credit for all previous coursework. After receiving that credit, they only need to enroll in three more classes for a minor or six more classes for a major."

Moss said that students at Pittsburg State already earn credits for previous experience, but a bonus for the Seal of Biliteracy is even more attractive to prospective students.