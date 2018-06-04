Safer Commutes for Pittsburg Students

For some Pittsburg Community Middle School 7th graders, their new walking and biking trail can't come soon enough!

"We're going to get food right now so I'd think it'd be safer if the trail was here right now. We could just walk there," said 7th grader Gary Winthorpe.

That new trail should be up and running before the next school year begins. Pittsburg's Community Middle School, Westside Elementary School, and George Nettels Elementary School are all getting trails that connect the schools to larger walking trails.

"Westside will connect up to the Watco Trail. The Middle School will connect Larry Garman up to 14th Street. And then at George Nettles, it will go down Homer Street and connect down to the trails along Centennial," said Cameron Alden, Director of Public Works for Pittsburg.

The new student safety trails are a result of Pittsburg teaming up with the Kansas Department of Transportation and participating in the national Safe Routes to School program. And their efforts are appreciated.

"I'm glad the city of Pittsburg is keeping us safe and thinking about us when we walk to school," said 7th grader Jace Harrison.

"I'm really happy that the community is thinking of us, if they're building the trails. It's being safer," said 7th grader Maverick Caswell.

"I'm really happy the city of Pittsburg thought about the students and the kids and their safety when they walk to school and ride their bikes," said 7th grader Wyatt Rink.

These young men also say the safer, more peaceful commutes provided by the trails will relieve stress, and put them in the right frame of mind to start the school day.

"I just hope that this trail will help a lot of people not worry about getting hit by a car or other accidents that may happen," said Harrison.