Quantcast

PSU Prepares Parents for Upcoming Goodbyes - KOAM TV 7

PSU Prepares Parents for Upcoming Goodbyes

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
Pittsburg, KS -

Orelle and her daughter Taniece are visiting PSU from the Wichita area.
It's Taniece who's making the big move.

"I love being at home. So it's going to be weird not having anyone with me or  to check in with, it's just me" says Taniece Cao, an incoming freshman with plans to major in Exercise Science.

But it's also an adjustment for her mom, who's helping her with the process.

"We've already started financial kind of guidance for her, getting credit built up. For me, it's figuring out what am I gonna do, because there's not as much to do. I thought maybe I'll take some piano lessons or get back involved in church again or something" says Orelle Cao.

Which is exactly what the experts suggest.

"Go do something fun that you haven't been able to do when you were carting them around to sports events and play practice and instrument rehearsals and all of those things. Do something fun, a little redecorating or something that the parent's enjoy" says Ashley Wadell, a counselor with Student Success Programs at PSU.

She also suggests sending your kids with a set of questions to ask, and making sure they know who they can go to for them. And not to trigger their homesickness with too many phone calls, but be supportive  and encourage them to join different campus activities when they do get those sad calls.

"A strong parent is willing to say 'I know it's tough right now but you're going to make it through this and we're going to be here to support you' is really what a student needs"

For now, it's all about teamwork between parents and their incoming freshmen to set them up for college. But the next four years after that, it's going to be all on students like Taniece to set themselves up for a bright future.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MSSU's Heckemeyer Named MIAA's Ken B. Jones Award Winner

    MSSU's Heckemeyer Named MIAA's Ken B. Jones Award Winner

    Monday, June 4 2018 9:56 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:56:20 GMT

    Heckemeyer is the third Lion to win the award, which is given to the top male and female student athlete in the league. 

    More >>

    Heckemeyer is the third Lion to win the award, which is given to the top male and female student athlete in the league. 

    More >>

  • PSU Prepares Parents for Upcoming Goodbyes

    PSU Prepares Parents for Upcoming Goodbyes

    Monday, June 4 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-06-04 23:11:03 GMT
    Orelle and her daughter Taniece are visiting PSU from the Wichita area. It's Taniece who's making the big move. "I love being at home. So it's going to be weird not having anyone with me or  to check in with, it's just me" says Taniece Cao, an incoming freshman with plans to major in Exercise Science. But it's also an adjustment for her mom, who's helping her with the process. "We've already started financial kind of guidance for her, getting credit built up. Fo...More >>
    Orelle and her daughter Taniece are visiting PSU from the Wichita area. It's Taniece who's making the big move. "I love being at home. So it's going to be weird not having anyone with me or  to check in with, it's just me" says Taniece Cao, an incoming freshman with plans to major in Exercise Science. But it's also an adjustment for her mom, who's helping her with the process. "We've already started financial kind of guidance for her, getting credit built up. Fo...More >>

  • Safer Commutes for Pittsburg Students

    Safer Commutes for Pittsburg Students

    Monday, June 4 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-06-04 22:59:22 GMT

    For some Pittsburg Community Middle School 7th graders, their new walking and biking trail can't come soon enough! 

    More >>

    For some Pittsburg Community Middle School 7th graders, their new walking and biking trail can't come soon enough! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.