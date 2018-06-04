PSU Prepares Parents for Upcoming Goodbyes

Orelle and her daughter Taniece are visiting PSU from the Wichita area.

It's Taniece who's making the big move.

"I love being at home. So it's going to be weird not having anyone with me or to check in with, it's just me" says Taniece Cao, an incoming freshman with plans to major in Exercise Science.

But it's also an adjustment for her mom, who's helping her with the process.

"We've already started financial kind of guidance for her, getting credit built up. For me, it's figuring out what am I gonna do, because there's not as much to do. I thought maybe I'll take some piano lessons or get back involved in church again or something" says Orelle Cao.

Which is exactly what the experts suggest.

"Go do something fun that you haven't been able to do when you were carting them around to sports events and play practice and instrument rehearsals and all of those things. Do something fun, a little redecorating or something that the parent's enjoy" says Ashley Wadell, a counselor with Student Success Programs at PSU.

She also suggests sending your kids with a set of questions to ask, and making sure they know who they can go to for them. And not to trigger their homesickness with too many phone calls, but be supportive and encourage them to join different campus activities when they do get those sad calls.

"A strong parent is willing to say 'I know it's tough right now but you're going to make it through this and we're going to be here to support you' is really what a student needs"

For now, it's all about teamwork between parents and their incoming freshmen to set them up for college. But the next four years after that, it's going to be all on students like Taniece to set themselves up for a bright future.

