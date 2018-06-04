MSSU's Heckemeyer Named MIAA's Ken B. Jones Award Winner

Quantcast

Kansas City, Mo. – Missouri Southern senior track and field student-athlete Allie Heckemeyer has been named the MIAA Ken B. Jones Award winner as the top female student-athlete in the MIAA the league announced tonight at its Awards Celebration.
 
Heckemeyer is the third Lion to win the award in its history, joining Shally Lundien (1994-95) and Matt Meyr (2000-01).
 
Heckemeyer was not the only Lion getting attention tonight as former football player Richard Jordan was inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
 
The Ken B. Jones Award goes annually to the league's top male and female student-athlete. Finalists were selected from a field of 12 male nominations and 11 female nominations at various MIAA member schools. A committee of 15 administrators in the MIAA and conference office ranked each nominee to determine the finalist.
 
Heckemeyer was this year's E.O. and Virginia Humphrey Award winner as the top student-athlete at MSSU. She was a Glen Dolence Award Winner, given for leadership by Missouri Southern. She is also a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award winner, which goes to the top GPA in the gender at the NCAA Championships site. Heckemeyer is the school record holder in the indoor and outdoor triple jump, as well as the indoor pentathlon and outdoor heptathlon and was All-MIAA this year in four different events. She was the MIAA Champion in the indoor pentathlon and outdoor heptathlon. 

Heckemeyer finished third in the heptathlon and sixth in the long jump this year at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, earning All-America honors in each event.  

She is a team captain, a member of Catholics on Campus, Delta Kappa and Alpha Chi honor society and K-club and earned a 4.00 GPA in Kinesiology, graduating Suma Cum Laude.
 

Jordan was a four-year letter winner and a three-year All-American with the football Lions in 1993-96. He earned All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors all four years with the Lions, including first-team accolades over his final three seasons. Jordan shared MIAA Defensive Most Valuable Player honors in 1995 and won it outright in 1996. Later in 96, Jordan was named the defensive MVP of the Snow Bowl, an NCAA Division II all-star game now known as the Cactus Bowl. 

The three-time first-team all-region selection was later chosen by the Detroit Lions in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Jordan, a special teams standout and reserve linebacker, won the Detroit franchise s Chuck Hughes Award as the team s most improve player in 1998. Jordan later signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before an injury forced him from the game.

A native of Vian, Okla., he ranks second all-time in MSSU history with 406 career tackles and 20 career sacks. His 136 tackles in 1996 led the team and was the fourth-highest single-season total in Southern history. Jordan had eight sacks in 1995, tied for the second-most in club history. His son Richard Jordan, Jr. was part of the 2018 MSSU football signing class. 
 
Jordan joins Sallie Beard, Pat Lipira, Rod Smith, Warren Turner, Tom Rutledge, Jim Frazier, Eddin Saintago and the 1992 Softball Team as inductees into the MIAA Hall of Fame.

