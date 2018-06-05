Joplin Council Hears Proposals For Increasing Police & Fire Salaries

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
It's been circled on the calendars of a whole lot of Joplin residents for weeks, now. The June 4th city council meeting. Residents were encouraged to show up and show support for Joplin police officers and firefighters...and their need for better pay. And while that issue wasn't specifically on tonight's agenda...something that could help was. The city's budget.More >>
You still have a few hours remaining in National Donut Day. Or you can wait 5-months for the other one. There are 2 every year. The first Friday in June...and November 5th. Both date back to the 1930's. Donuts - Belgian and potato. No...wait, those are waffles. Let's start that over.More >>
The future of a building in downtown Joplin that's about to celebrate 100 years is in doubt. The Howsmon Building in the 500-block of South Virginia Avenue. It started with a call to the city - a resident saying they had noticed a large hole in the roof of the Howsmon Building.More >>
A fire, today, in Joplin. The 2nd in as many weeks in the Campbell Parkway neighborhood. This one happened at a duplex that sits next to the apartment building that was intentionally set on fire last week. Both resulted in more than one family being displaced...which has sparked concerns about family and home protection.More >>
18 nights ago during a city council meeting...Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart talked about the possibility of having to cut a number of services the department provides. 18 nights later...we can say provided...because a number of services have *officially* **been** cut. Captain Trevor Duncan with JPD told us "We're simply changing the ways were taking those reports."More >>
45 Air Force JROTC cadets are at Camp Crowder in Neosho...in a special hands-on training simulator. Today included combat training with a few different scenarios. The objective for these Republic High School students is to secure a compound held by 'terrorists' that have taken two journalists hostage. The combat is all simulated - but the training is as real as it gets.More >>
The road to recovery is still a long one for a little boy from Diamond, Missouri. 7-year old Dawson Hirshey was hit in the head by a foul ball at a baseball game last month in Joplin. Today...was his first full day...home.More >>
Governor Mary Fallin vetoed a bill that would've eliminated financial consequences to counties that don't report state inmates in their custody in a timely manor. There's now a concern that veto would cause sheriffs to violate the state constitution.More >>
An alleged habitual offender in Joplin is back behind bars. And this time...Nicholas Cutbirth might be there for a while. Ashley Raby, Burglary Victim: "When I first told a few people he was arrested, their first thought was 'how long are they keeping him this time?'" Just a few days ago - we brought you the story of Ashley Raby - and her neighbor - Nicolas Cutbirth, who allegedly broke into her home and stole several items.More >>
