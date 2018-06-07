Celebrate Girard Downtown Entertainment - July 12, Aug 9

Celebrate Girard Events Committee:

Join us the SECOND THURSDAY during the months of June, July and August for downtown entertainment on the historic Girard square!

June 14: Music by BJ Pruitt & The Barnstormers; Art Walk with vendors on display; Food Trucks, and more. Events start at 5 p.m.

July 12: Music by Living Faith Church, 7p-9p. Vendors on display. More details TBA.

August 9: Music by Area 51, 7p-9p. Vendors on display. More details TBA.

