Celebrate Girard Downtown Entertainment - July 12, Aug 9

Celebrate Girard Events Committee:
Join us the SECOND THURSDAY during the months of June, July and August for downtown entertainment on the historic Girard square!
June 14: Music by BJ Pruitt & The Barnstormers; Art Walk with vendors on display; Food Trucks, and more. Events start at 5 p.m.
July 12: Music by Living Faith Church, 7p-9p. Vendors on display. More details TBA.
August 9: Music by Area 51, 7p-9p. Vendors on display. More details TBA.
https://www.facebook.com/celebrategirard/
William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes.More >>
A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....More >>
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant governor on Monday, despite some legal uncertainty about whether he has the authority to fill the position. Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state's second-ranking executi...More >>
Come hear this incredibly talented choral group perform before they begin their Scandinavian Concert Tour. Tuesday, June 12 at 7:30pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 2134 Grand Ave. Carthage, MissouriMore >>
Friday, June 22, 2018 Crawford County Museum at 651 U.S. 69 Pittsburg , Kansas , United States , 66762 SEK Old Time Gas Engine and Tractor Club (620) 238-9345 http://sekgasenginetractorclub.com/More >>
