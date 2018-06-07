Quantcast

MSSU Chamber Singers - June 20, 21 - KOAM TV 7

Go Back To Events Page

MSSU Chamber Singers - June 20, 21

Updated:

Come hear this incredibly talented choral group perform before they begin their Scandinavian Concert Tour. Tuesday, June 12 at 7:30pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 2134 Grand Ave. Carthage, Missouri

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thousands of Dead Fish in Schell Lake

    Thousands of Dead Fish in Schell Lake

    Monday, June 18 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 00:23:48 GMT
    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>
    "Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>

  • Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

    Illegal Dumping Problem in Bourbon County

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:26:01 GMT

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    More >>

    William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes. 

    More >>

  • Judge: Kansas cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

    Judge: Kansas cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:07:25 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

    More >>

    A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • MSSU Chamber Singers - June 20, 21

    MSSU Chamber Singers - June 20, 21

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:56:12 GMT

    Come hear this incredibly talented choral group perform before they begin their Scandinavian Concert Tour. Tuesday, June 12 at 7:30pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 2134 Grand Ave. Carthage, Missouri

    More >>

    Come hear this incredibly talented choral group perform before they begin their Scandinavian Concert Tour. Tuesday, June 12 at 7:30pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 2134 Grand Ave. Carthage, Missouri

    More >>

  • Big BAM Ride - June 17-22

    Big BAM Ride - June 17-22

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-15 16:32:19 GMT
    Big BAM Ride is a 5-day cycling event across Missouri. Departing from Joplin's Schifferdecker Park the morning of June 18th, cyclist will end their trek in Eureka, MO on June 22nd. This year the event will follow much of historic Route 66 across the state. The kick-off will offer an evening concert in the park, food trucks and cycling conversation on June 17th. The public is welcome to attend. NOTE: See June 16th for Oklahoma Freewheel. Cyclist will be arriving in Joplin the afternoo...More >>
    Big BAM Ride is a 5-day cycling event across Missouri. Departing from Joplin's Schifferdecker Park the morning of June 18th, cyclist will end their trek in Eureka, MO on June 22nd. This year the event will follow much of historic Route 66 across the state. The kick-off will offer an evening concert in the park, food trucks and cycling conversation on June 17th. The public is welcome to attend. NOTE: See June 16th for Oklahoma Freewheel. Cyclist will be arriving in Joplin the afternoo...More >>

  • 2018 Pittsburg Chamber Music Festival - June 18-23

    2018 Pittsburg Chamber Music Festival - June 18-23

    Thursday, June 7 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:42:47 GMT
    On its 6th edition, the Festival brings together some of the finest musicians in the Four-State area. Chamber music is a unique form of art that has been referred to as "the music of friends." With major support from Pittsburg State University, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, the PSU Music Department, the Colonial Fox Theater Foundation, the Treble Clef Club, and professional artists in the area, the 2018 edition promises to keep the highest level of performances to...More >>
    On its 6th edition, the Festival brings together some of the finest musicians in the Four-State area. Chamber music is a unique form of art that has been referred to as "the music of friends." With major support from Pittsburg State University, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, the PSU Music Department, the Colonial Fox Theater Foundation, the Treble Clef Club, and professional artists in the area, the 2018 edition promises to keep the highest level of performances to...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.