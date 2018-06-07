MSSU Chamber Singers - June 20, 21

Monday, June 18 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-06-19 00:23:48 GMT
"Chaos, ignorance, it's a mess." Vernon County resident, Chris Greer expressing his disappointment in what happened to the lake. "A lot of mad people. There's a lot of people that fish out here, bring their kids out here and fish. A lot of people who survive off of fishing out here" Greer and others at the lake say they wish the Missouri Department of Conservation would have drained the lake differently, a way not resulting in a mass death of mostly Carp. &nbs...More >>
Monday, June 18 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:07:25 GMT
A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....
Monday, June 18 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:12:32 GMT
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant governor on Monday, despite some legal uncertainty about whether he has the authority to fill the position. Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state's second-ranking executi...
Monday, June 18 2018 1:46 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:46:46 GMT
Two Kansas deputies killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Thursday. On Friday, June 15th, 2018, Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot while transferring an inmate from the courthouse back to jail after a hearing. Authorities say the inmate apparently overpowered the deputies in a gated area behind the courthouse and shot them - possibly with one of their own guns. Officials, at this time, have declined to go into more specifics about how...More >>
Monday, June 18 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:30:54 GMT
The Jasper County, Missouri Prosecutor's Office has filed charges after a multi-county police pursuit. 20-year-old Marquis Saunders of Carterville, Missouri is charged with four counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and one count of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. On June 14th, 2018, dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a drive-by shooting at 406 N. Pearl Avenue in Joplin, Missouri. The calls came in a...More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-15 16:32:19 GMT
Big BAM Ride is a 5-day cycling event across Missouri. Departing from Joplin's Schifferdecker Park the morning of June 18th, cyclist will end their trek in Eureka, MO on June 22nd. This year the event will follow much of historic Route 66 across the state. The kick-off will offer an evening concert in the park, food trucks and cycling conversation on June 17th. The public is welcome to attend. NOTE: See June 16th for Oklahoma Freewheel. Cyclist will be arriving in Joplin the afternoo...More >>
Thursday, June 7 2018 2:42 PM EDT2018-06-07 18:42:47 GMT
On its 6th edition, the Festival brings together some of the finest musicians in the Four-State area. Chamber music is a unique form of art that has been referred to as "the music of friends." With major support from Pittsburg State University, the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, the PSU Music Department, the Colonial Fox Theater Foundation, the Treble Clef Club, and professional artists in the area, the 2018 edition promises to keep the highest level of performances to...More >>
Thursday, June 7 2018 3:06 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:06:54 GMT
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre 2466 Old 66 Blvd, Carthage, MO 64836 417-358-4300 Event: Production of Rumors, a comedy by Neil Simon Dates: June 21 – 24 Location: Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre Contact: Theatre Office at 417-358-4300 Neil Simon's Tony Award-winning comedy Rumors will be playing at Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre Thursday, June 21 through Sunday, June 24. It is being produced by special arrangements with Samuel French, Inc. At a large, tastefully-appointed Sned...More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:52:03 GMT
Hosted by United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas Friday, June 22 at 9 AM - 4 PM United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas 3510 E 3rd St, Joplin, Missouri 64801 Be a game changer. Be a hand raiser. Each June communities around the world come together to harness the volunteer spirit and improve the conditions in which they live. United Way Day of Action is an invitation for people and organizations around the world to LIVE UNITED and take action t...More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:37:52 GMT
Hosted by Visit Fort Scott KS and Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene Friday, June 22 at 8:45 PM - 10:45 PM Visit Fort Scott KS 231 E Wall St, Fort Scott, Kansas 66701 Sponsored by Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene! Join us for another FREE movie night in Downtown Fort Scott as we present the Illumination Entertainment animated movie "Sing". In a city of humanoid animals, a hustling theater impresario's attempt to save his theater with a singing competition becomes g...More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:59:56 GMT
Friday, June 22 at 6 PM - 9 PM Carthage Art Walk 409 S. Main, Carthage, Missouri 64836 https://www.facebook.com/events/250492465517191/ Food Truck Friday in Central Park invades Art Walk this month featuring: Ben's Snow Shack, Cochinita Mexican Street Food, The Lunch Boxtruck with Korean Night, The Popcorn Guy, and Prime Cut Pop in to one of our local vendors: Annie's in Carthage, BigDog-Boutique, Cherry's Custom Framing and Art Gallery, The Palms Day Spa and Salon, Koka Ar...More >>
Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:03:33 GMT
Dailey & Vincent Joplin Memorial Hall June 22, 2018 7:30 PM Doors Open: 6:30 PM All sales are final, no refunds. No elevator service to the balcony - stair access only. Children 12 and under - FREE Dailey & Vincent: Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year A...More >>
