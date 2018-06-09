Corgi Party

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

A 4 stater is remembered during an annual event held in his memory at Joplin's Shifferdecker Park. Eric Fraley passed away in a 2014 car accident. His wife Beth, decided to honor him each year with a day dedicated to helping raise funds for his favorite kind of dog. 

The corgi meetup is open to all dog lovers, but corgi owners are especially encouraged to come. Dog lovers got to play games and participate in a silent auction, with proceeds going towards corgi rescues. 

One of the organizations benefiting from this event is the Corgi Connection of Kansas.

