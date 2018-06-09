Joplin Shooting Leaves One Dead

UPDATED:

Police say the victim, 27 year old David Reynolds of Carthage, has died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital today at 3 pm.

They are now investigating the case as a homicide.

23- year-old Christopher Montz of Neosho was arrested for Assault in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Officials say they will consider additional or amended charges. (Attached image is of Montz).

The Joplin Police Department, Jasper County Sheriffs Office, and Newton County Sheriffs office responded to Interstate 249 just after two yesterday afternoon in reference to a shooting.

Officials believe the incident to be a road rage related incident in which both vehicles pulled to the side of the interstate - which is where the shooting occurred.

They also believe Montz and Reynolds did not know each other previously.

Reynolds was transported to Mercy hospital with life threatening injuries - where he died earlier today.

Montz is in custody at the Joplin City Jail.

