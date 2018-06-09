Small Business Expo Creates Networking Opportunities

A small business expo in Neosho put the focus on networking this morning.

The Small Business and Craft Expo filled the Neosho Civic Center with more than 30 vendors.

They ranged from home-based businesses to distributors for major companies.

The event organizer is a small business owner himself - and says the event is about more than just buying items.

Brain Davis, Owner of Gravity Apparel, says, "Even though they may not be in the clothing industry, or apparel industry per se, you can get a lot of tips, and a lot of good information from other small businesses that they've already worked out together, and if you bring a community together, it's just gonna make everyone thrive."

The event was free to the public.

Davis hopes to host an expo in Neosho every three months.