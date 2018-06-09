Small Business Expo Creates Networking Opportunities

Quantcast

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

A small business expo in Neosho put the focus on networking this morning. 

The Small Business and Craft Expo filled the Neosho Civic Center with more than 30 vendors. 

They ranged from home-based businesses to distributors for major companies. 

The event organizer is a small business owner himself - and says the event is about more than just buying items.

Brain Davis, Owner of Gravity Apparel, says, "Even though they may not be in the clothing industry, or apparel  industry per se, you can get a lot of tips, and a lot of good information from other small businesses that they've already worked out together, and if you bring a community together, it's just gonna make everyone thrive."

The event was free to the public. 

Davis hopes to host an expo in Neosho every three months.

    The CDC says suicides across the nation grew more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016.  One group is working to keep children that are bullied from becoming part of that statistic. Blanca Molinero has wanted to be a singer ever since she was little.  Blanca Molinero, vocalist for The Less Fortunate:"I'd always tell my mom, hey mom I'm gonna be a rock star, I'm gonna be a rock star."

    The CDC says suicides across the nation grew more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016.  One group is working to keep children that are bullied from becoming part of that statistic. Blanca Molinero has wanted to be a singer ever since she was little.  Blanca Molinero, vocalist for The Less Fortunate:"I'd always tell my mom, hey mom I'm gonna be a rock star, I'm gonna be a rock star."

    Films crews all over the area are hard at work on short films.. and they only have 48 hours to do it.  It's all part of the 9th annual Film Spiva 48-hour film competition.  More than 10 teams are spending only 48 hours creating 3 minute short films. Each will be shown - and judged by people in the community next week.  Organizers say it's all about fun and creativity. 

    Films crews all over the area are hard at work on short films.. and they only have 48 hours to do it.  It's all part of the 9th annual Film Spiva 48-hour film competition.  More than 10 teams are spending only 48 hours creating 3 minute short films. Each will be shown - and judged by people in the community next week.  Organizers say it's all about fun and creativity. 

