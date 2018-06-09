Fundraiser uses Music to Fight Bullying

The CDC says suicides across the nation grew more than 25 percent between 1999 and 2016. One group is working to keep children that are bullied from becoming part of that statistic. Blanca Molinero has wanted to be a singer ever since she was little. Blanca Molinero, vocalist for The Less Fortunate:"I'd always tell my mom, hey mom I'm gonna be a rock star, I'm gonna be a rock star."More >>
A small business expo in Neosho put the focus on networking this morning. The Small Business and Craft Expo filled the Neosho Civic Center with more than 30 vendors. They ranged from home-based businesses to distributors for major companies. The event organizer is a small business owner himself - and says the event is about more than just buying items.More >>
Films crews all over the area are hard at work on short films.. and they only have 48 hours to do it. It's all part of the 9th annual Film Spiva 48-hour film competition. More than 10 teams are spending only 48 hours creating 3 minute short films. Each will be shown - and judged by people in the community next week. Organizers say it's all about fun and creativity.More >>
Mercy Hospital hosted a wellness and awareness fundraiser tonight in Joplin. Hope City church in Joplin was the site of the 2018 stick it to diabetes event. The Mercy Health Foundation Joplin and Mercy Diabetes and Nutrition Center hosted the fundraiser which included diabetes-friendly meals and music with the band Delta Rae. The money raised will go to help those who cannot afford medication or supplies, and other innovative technologies related to diabetes. Dr. Gretchen Shull, M...More >>
A local group is reaching out to youth by combining prayer.. and basketball. Basketball isn't quite Rayiah Bryant's favorite sport.. but she's been playing here as part of Unity in the Community since it started three years ago. Rayiah Bryant, Joplin Resident:"I love it. I was kind of a quite child in high school, but coming here, everybody feels like family." The community led group meets at Cunningham Park in Joplin every evening during the summer.More >>
Cyclists from across the four states travel along Route 66, and remember two cyclists that lost their lives less than a month ago. Beth Bass has been a part of the mother road bike tour for 4 years. Beth Bass, cyclist: "I'm a big advocate of the trails and I love to bike ride." Bikers could choose from five different routes ranging from 15 to 100 miles.. many spanning from Carthage all the way to Oklahoma.More >>
The Woodson School District is working to improve learning and test scores. Sandra Heffern has been teaching in Yates Center for 35 years. Sandra Heffern, 3rd grade teacher:"I grew up in this town.. It's a good community, good school system." Heffern is one of many teachers in the Woodson School District that are participating in a teachers academy.More >>
Alaura Stockbauer is a high school student from El- Dorado Springs Missouri. She's also a senior.. and to her, the thought of going to college is a scary one. That's where the upward bound program comes in. Stockbauer: "This program definitely does make the thought of going to college way less scary." Over 200 high schoolers just like Stockbauer moved into the dorm rooms at Crowder College today.More >>
Joplin pools are facing a lifeguard shortage during a busy opening weekend. The Parks and Rec Department currently has just under 70 lifeguards on staff. That's 20 under the 90 lifeguards they need to be fully staffed. Aquatics Supervisor Chad Coleman says this isn't the first time the department has faced this problem.. Last year they were short several coming into the summer, but were able to hire enough to be fully staffed right before opening day.More >>
Candidates for Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor make a stop in Grove. Delaware County Oklahoma Republicans held a candidate forum at the Grove Christian Center. Republican candidates Matt Pinnell, Eddie Fields and Dominique Block discussed issues like education funding - taxes - and tribal gaming contracts in the state.More >>
