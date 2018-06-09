A Look at the Tropics - June 9th

On this June 9th, we're looking quiet again in the Atlantic Basin. We're not seeing any waves out in the water leading to any tropical development over the next 5 days. Out in the Pacific, there are two tropical storms we're watching. Tropical Storm Aletta was last clocked with 60 mph sustained wind speeds. However, it's encountering a hostile environment that'll allow the storm to rapidly weaken as we roll through Sunday. It'll weaken to a depression and dissipate early next week. There's another system off to its southeast. Tropical Storm Bud is a low-end tropical cyclone with wind speeds of 40 mph. With its northwest trajectory taking it over warm waters and a more conducive environment, it'll continue to strengthen. By Monday, it's forecast to become a hurricane. By mid to late week, it should weaken before affecting the southern Baja Peninsula.