Looking at a Quiet Sunday Across the Area

With the upper level ridge in control of our setup once again for Sunday, that'll keep any possible t-storm chances pretty much at zero. With that, we're certainly not going to worry about any strong or severe t-storms in the area. The better chance for strong to severe t-storms for Sunday will be from the Dakotas stretching southeast to the Ohio River Valley. We will see t-storm chances pick up for most of this coming week, but we're dry for Sunday.