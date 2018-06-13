Suicide Hotline Calls Up Nationwide and Locally

Jen Black from the Alliance of Southwest Missouri is one of the organizers of community events working to end suicide and de-stigmatize mental illnesses.



"A lot of people struggle with it and it's okay. It's okay to get help and it's okay to talk about it. There's nothing wrong with you."



Events that can give people resources to go to. And one resource available 24-7, the hotline at the Ozarks Center.

"We look for ways to encourage growth and get them connected to services if necessary" says Stephen McCullough, the emergency room enhancement coordinator from the Ozarks Center.



The hotline has been busier since the beginning of June. Ozark Center representatives say they've seen a 21 percent increase in calls compared to the previous four year average. Although they can't attribute their increase in calls to any particular source. Suicide hotlines across the county have reported an increase in calls since the recent celebrity deaths.



"There is an contagion factor within suicide especially when it happens with public figures or celebrities. We always want to make sure that we give out information and give out extra support for people"



Although reps from the Ozark Center say crises are different for everybody, you should call in for help when your depression is starting to effect your daily life and your crises seem beyond your control.

Going to community events may help you feel less alone in your struggle.



"They're not the only ones struggling, there is a general population that struggles with it. And i would even go so far as to say that everybody struggles with self worth and the feeling of not being loved, known or wanted. So it's really just a matter of increasing your coping skills and creating a community around you that can speak truth into your life" says Black.