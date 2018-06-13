McCaskill Says She Won't Apologize For Using Private Plane

President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill as "phony" in a tweet on Wednesday after she used a private plane during part of a recent RV road trip through Missouri to visit veterans.

President Trump and Republicans piled on McCaskill for taking some flights on her husband's company's propeller plane during the three-day tour.

McCaskill's spokeswoman says the senator spent the majority of the late May trip on her RV but flew back to where she stayed overnight during the three-day tour.

The tour was aimed at speaking with veterans.

In a statement released by her campaign, McCaskill said "paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I'm going to apologize for."