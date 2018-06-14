Hitting the 90s by 10

Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.More >>
McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent. It's using a program developed for Missouri students called Summer Journey from Catapult Learning. It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide.More >>
23-year-old Christopher D. Montz appeared in Jasper County Court today via video (June 14). The defendant does not have an attorney yet so Judge Hensley entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. On June 9th around 2:08 p.m., Joplin Police responded to State Highway 249 near the Interstate 44 intersection about a shooting. They arrived to find 27-year-old David C. Reynolds of Carthage with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries on...More >>
President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill as "phony" in a tweet on Wednesday after she used a private plane during part of a recent RV road trip through Missouri to visit veterans. President Trump and Republicans piled on McCaskill for taking some flights on her husband's company's propeller plane during the three-day tour. McCaskill's spokeswoman says the senator spen...More >>
