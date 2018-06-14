Quantcast

Newly Designed Plan for Joplin Arts and Entertainment Center to - KOAM TV 7

Newly Designed Plan for Joplin Arts and Entertainment Center to be Unveiled

Updated:
Joplin, MO -

(Media release)

The newly designed plan for the Joplin Arts & Entertainment Center in downtown Joplin will be revealed Friday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. at George A. Spiva Center for the Arts (222 West 3rd St, Joplin, MO 64801). The formal name of the Center will also be announced.

This press conference initiates the public portion of the Capital Campaign for the project. An update on the amount of funding commitments and contributions received during the “silent portion” of the Capital Campaign will also be shared at this time.  Connect2Culture and George A. Spiva Center for the Arts are proposing a $14 - $16 million Arts & Entertainment Center. Plans for the Center include a multi-functional 450-seat Performance Hall, an expanded home for George A. Spiva Center for the Arts, and an outdoor 1,500-person capacity Festival Plaza. The entire development will be located in the present parking lot in front of Memorial Hall.

Connect2Culture will operate the Performance Hall, the Festival Plaza, a newly designed Rooftop Terrace, and its workspaces. George A. Spiva Center for the Arts will operate all galleries, classrooms, and their respective workspaces.


On October 2, 2017, Connect2Culture and the City of Joplin entered into a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the potential public-private partnership for this development. The announcements to be made Friday, June 15, will demonstrate the active joint efforts of Connect2Culture and the George A. Spiva Center for the Arts since the December 14, 2017 press conference announcing the lead gift for the Center from Mr. Harry M. Cornell, Jr.
 

