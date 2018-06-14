Not Guilty Plea Entered In Road Rage Killing

23-year-old Christopher D. Montz appeared in Jasper County Court today via video (June 14). He entered a plea of not guilty. The courts also discussed getting Montz a court appointed lawyer.

On June 9th around 2:08 p.m., Joplin Police responded to State Highway 249 near the Interstate 44 intersection about a shooting. They arrived to find 27-year-old David C. Reynolds of Carthage with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries on June 10th just after 3:00 p.m.

The person believed to be the shooter, 23-year-old Christopher D. Montz, was still on scene. He was arrested and taken to jail. Today, the prosecutor's office filed charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action against Montz.

Here is the Probable Cause court document released on the incident: