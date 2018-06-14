Joplin Man Sentenced For Rape, Met Victim Through Whisper

A southwest Missouri man has entered a plea deal in a 2017 statutory rape case.

According to court documents, in June of 2017, 26-year-old Timothy Bailey Jr. started having electronic communications with a juvenile female through an app called Whisper. Authorities say the messages transitioned to inappropriate text messages. On June 24th, 2017, Bailey Jr. picked up the victim from her home and drove her to his home in Joplin where the crime took place.

Following the investigation, Bailey Jr. was arrested and charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and enticement of a child.

On June 13th, 2018, Bailey Jr. admitted to the crime and entered a plea deal. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the charge of statutory rape.