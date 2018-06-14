Preventing Learning Loss During Summer

Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.More >>
McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent. It's using a program developed for Missouri students called Summer Journey from Catapult Learning. It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide.More >>
23-year-old Christopher D. Montz appeared in Jasper County Court today via video (June 14). The defendant does not have an attorney yet so Judge Hensley entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. On June 9th around 2:08 p.m., Joplin Police responded to State Highway 249 near the Interstate 44 intersection about a shooting. They arrived to find 27-year-old David C. Reynolds of Carthage with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries on...More >>
President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill as "phony" in a tweet on Wednesday after she used a private plane during part of a recent RV road trip through Missouri to visit veterans. President Trump and Republicans piled on McCaskill for taking some flights on her husband's company's propeller plane during the three-day tour. McCaskill's spokeswoman says the senator spen...More >>
McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent. It's using a program developed for Missouri students called Summer Journey from Catapult Learning. It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide.More >>
The move to high school can be overwhelming for many teenagers. But something new this summer at Joplin high school is helping to alleviate some of that stress and give incoming freshmen something more than just stage experience.More >>
Joplin high school is working on a first ever summer musical production. The project not only gives students something to do this summer but a half school credit for acting and crew work. Just as important is the connections incoming freshman can make to ease the transition from middle school to high school which can be tough.More >>
The Joplin Police department is facing another lawsuit over a crash involving an officer. The plaintiff isn’t the first to sue the department over distracted driving by officers. "More >>
A program for adults with disabilities is ready to expand. Easter Seals is creating work opportunities through its Community Involvement program. And it wants to link a willing labor force with those in need in a new effort on Facebook called Community Connections.More >>
Easter Seals in Joplin is offering a helping hand to people in the community. It's creating a facebook page to offer services to those in need using a labor force of clients with various developmental disabilities such as autism.More >>
The Wesley house is seeing increased demand for its food pantry and its daytime cooling shelter for the homeless. Another Pittsburg charity has also seen an increase in demand for meals. And that's created a need for more volunteers at the Lord's Diner.More >>
Many kids are going to summer camp. One camp at Pittsburg State University is designed to prevent reading failure for the kids. The Secret Codes Camp is hosted by the Center for Research, Evaluation and Awareness of Dyslexia.More >>
A six year old boy is hospitalized after a crash near Anderson, Missouri. His father Paul Kostenko of Gold Hill, Oregon, was driving a tractor trailer which rain into a locomotive Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m.More >>
Two people were shot and two arrested in Jay, Oklahoma Friday evening.More >>
