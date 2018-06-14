Christian Band Makes Surprise Visit to Big Vision Day

The city of Neosho got a surprise visit from a popular band during an event put on by an organization known as Higher Vision. We heard from the group who found their vision and made it to the top twenty of the billboard's national christian charts in January.More >>
A report shows that women in their twenties could be at a higher risk for melanoma.More >>
In Joplin, over 1,000 cats were impounded by animal control last year. Many of the felines end up at the local animal shelter. Lysa Boston of the Joplin Humane Society says that a city-wide, trap-neuter-release program could be the solution.More >>
Before David Reynolds was the victim of a tragic shooting that resulted in his death, he was a husband, father and friend. And that's how the people who love him want him to be remembered.More >>
Two dogs from different locations were turned into the Joplin Humane Society suffering from the same signs of neglect.More >>
A Joplin man says thieves stole items worth more than a thousand dollars from his vehicle and he has the video to prove it.More >>
It's estimated that a vehicle can reach temperatures of up to 130-degrees in just 10-minutes. According to the website, NoHeatStroke.org., 749 children have died since 1998 due to being left in hot vehicles.More >>
Summer means that school is out, but concern over students losing skills gained over the course of the year has libraries across Missouri working to keep students' skills sharp with summer reading programs under the theme "libraries rock".More >>
