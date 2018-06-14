Christian Band Makes Surprise Visit to Big Vision Day

Higher Vision is an organization that focuses on helping businesses grow through networking and understanding the importance of a mission. They take on a wide range of clients looking to expand their business and find their passion.

"It depends on what your level and what your need is, then we try to point to that need and connect you to it," said J.D. Buckridge of Higher Vision.

The Christian band, "Consumed by Fire," sought the guidance of Higher Vision and found success in applying the counsel they were given. When they heard about the big vision event taking place in Neosho, they decided to pop in to share their story.

"What J.D.'s done in the past, he just has great wisdom, has great advice, and for me, when you're starting out anything, you need people to speak into it," said Caleb Ward of the band.

A mutual friend of Buckridge and the band called on a favor to let them perform at a youth center J.D. was running at the time.

"They were just kids and they said 'can you help us'. I had some experience and background in the music industry and I just fell in love with their vision and their passion and said let's go there and then it was just directing them on the right course," stated Buckridge.

The Ward brothers took that course and now believe in the power of networking.

"People always transcend money every day of the week because relationships you build with people, they can open doors when even money can't," said Ward.

The partnership between the musicians and Higher Vision is having a global impact through Childfund International which helps children in need.

"Literally, what we're doing is we're helping put shoes on kid s feet, we're helping give clean water to villages, three meals a day, quality education and clothing," said Buckridge.

And this is a vision both parties can get behind.

