Viral Traffic Stop

Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.

"I just got scared because I had some bad experiences and I just didn't want to take that chance," said Tyrone.

Tyrone abandoned the vehicle he was driving and hid in these bushes. While in hiding, Tyrone took to social media to share his thoughts on Galena's officers.

"He called us out on Facebook, and whenever he called members of my team out, it was time for me to call him out and see if we could get this resolved," said Galena Police Sergeant Blaine Cornelius.

The police responded with a post of their own, which began to go viral. They even created a humorous 'Free M3gaphon3" bush image poking fun at Tyrone's night in the shrubbery. Through Facebook and some online humor, the police were able to talk Tyrone into facing the music.

"I was crackin' up. When he made those Facebook posts, I was crackin' up," said Tyrone.

Tyrone is a bit of a comedian himself, and thanked the Galena police with a good-natured box of donuts when he turned himself in. And he and Galena police both think this incident can be a learning experience.

"We got a lot of attention on social media, on both sides of the aisle from the law enforcement side as well as the other side. And people can see now, we're not that bad a guys," said Sgt. Cornelius.