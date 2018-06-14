Ottawa County Shelter Gets Remodeling

Just over 20 years ago, Ruth was a client at the Community Crisis Center.

"My children had been kidnapped and I had been badly abused. And I wasn't able to go back to my home. So they had to relocate me"

The center helps more than 250 people a year get back on their feet.

"There are resources such as protective orders we can assist them with an attorney, we can help them get counseling. We certainly provide them with a safe place and a few weeks to just rest and relax and get their senses back about them and figure out "what am I going to do now" says the director, DeDee Cox.

When Ruth started working there a few years ago, the interior was just about the same as it was when she was a resident.

But thanks to a nearly 50 thousand dollar grant from Lowes, they've been able to redo their kitchen, and all bathrooms, giving new life and energy inside the shelter.

"I get to see the shelter grow in a different way. We get to create color and beauty"says Ruth.

It also rubs off on the clients.

"When we can provide them with an atmosphere that is uplifting, calming and really safe and secure feeling that can help them to heal so much faster" says Cox.

The grant money buys supplies, but it doesn't buy the man power to make some upcoming remodeling projects happen.

"We're looking for volunteers who are craftspeople, that can do not like licensed electricians or plumbers, but people that can do carpentry work, that can do painting"

So you can use your skills to be a small part of women like Ruth's success stories.

If you would like to volunteer, or even use their resources, you can check out their website.