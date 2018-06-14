Crazy Heat Continues

This summer has been crazy hot. Wait!!! It isn't even summer yet. Ok, this spring has been crazy hot. Since the end of April we have had temperatures well above normal. In fact, 40 of the past 44 days we have been above normal. We have already had 12 days with highs into the 90s compared to last summer we only had 3 at this point in time. Remember, we have been in the same pattern since last September. This years Heady Pattern will continue until September, but the morphing of the new pattern will begin in August. This means if we get a colder pattern, August could be much better than what we are seeing in June and July. You can always get my long range forecast at koamtv.com.