Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition Comes To The "Big Screen"

The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin.

The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin.

Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.

Ben McNelly, Producer, "Silent Killer": "We left a lot of things on the cutting room floor, but we tried to over film, we tried to film as much as we could to get a lot of basic ideas and things across."

Aaron Stockton, Producer, "Midnight Thievery": "There's a huge que lining up right now to come and see this work that we've all worked so hard on and we've been passionate about, and it's just really exciting to be a part of that."

The Bookhouse Cinema held three separate screenings to make sure everyone could come and see the movies.

There were 14 total entries.