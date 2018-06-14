Quantcast

Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition Comes To The "Big Screen" - KOAM TV 7

Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition Comes To The "Big Screen"

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin.
    The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin.
    Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.

Ben McNelly, Producer, "Silent Killer":  "We left a lot of things on the cutting room floor, but we tried to over film, we tried to film as much as we could to get a lot of basic ideas and things across."
Aaron Stockton, Producer, "Midnight Thievery": "There's a huge que lining up right now to come and see this work that we've all worked so hard on and we've been passionate about, and it's just really exciting to be a part of that."
    The Bookhouse Cinema held three separate screenings to make sure everyone could come and see the movies.
    There were 14 total entries.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • AEL Grads Celebrated At MSSU Ceremony

    AEL Grads Celebrated At MSSU Ceremony

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:39:21 GMT

        Around 30 graduates earned their High School Equivalency Certificate tonight at Missouri Southern's Taylor Auditorium.     The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the families to show their pride and support for the graduates - and for local education officials to send them off into a new world ahead of them.

    More >>

        Around 30 graduates earned their High School Equivalency Certificate tonight at Missouri Southern's Taylor Auditorium.     The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the families to show their pride and support for the graduates - and for local education officials to send them off into a new world ahead of them.

    More >>

  • Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition Comes To The "Big Screen"

    Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition Comes To The "Big Screen"

    Thursday, June 14 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-06-15 02:32:02 GMT

    The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin.     The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin.     Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.

    More >>

    The culmination of 48 hours of hard work - all put on display tonight in Joplin.     The Spiva 48 Hour Film Competition wrapped up this week - and the competitors got their three minutes of fame o the "big screen" at Bookhouse Cinema in Joplin.     Each entry was three minutes long - and producers say that was the biggest challenge.

    More >>

  • Joplin Council Directs Staff To Explore Some Options In Last Week's Budget Presentation

    Joplin Council Directs Staff To Explore Some Options In Last Week's Budget Presentation

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-06-13 01:52:19 GMT

         Could there finally be a solution when it comes to the salary issues for Joplin police and firefighters?      That depends on who you ask.  We did some asking today. While no formal decisions were made at Monday's meeting - the council did point city staff in the direction they'd like to go. One of those directions - included switching the public safety pension plan over to the LAGERS system - which is a statewide program.

    More >>

         Could there finally be a solution when it comes to the salary issues for Joplin police and firefighters?      That depends on who you ask.  We did some asking today. While no formal decisions were made at Monday's meeting - the council did point city staff in the direction they'd like to go. One of those directions - included switching the public safety pension plan over to the LAGERS system - which is a statewide program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.