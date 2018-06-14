AEL Grads Celebrated At MSSU Ceremony

Around 30 graduates earned their High School Equivalency Certificate tonight at Missouri Southern's Taylor Auditorium.

The graduation ceremony was an opportunity for the families to show their pride and support for the graduates - and for local education officials to send them off into a new world ahead of them.

The HSE certificate is for those that, for whatever reason, didn't complete high school, but want to make a new start in their lives.

As for the reason for completing the program - each grad had their own motivating factors, but for two of them, their daughters drove them.

Charity Vincent, Graduate: "Since I didn't graduate high school, my daughter graduates this coming may, and, I didn't want her to think it was okay for her to not graduate because mom didn't, and because her dad didn't either."

Sydni Berry, Graduate: "It's very important to me, I mean, any parent wants to be a good example and if anything, it just...I hope that one day she can say that she's proud of me, and what I've done, and that's my driving force behind anything I do."

The program is offered by the Adult Education and Literacy program and takes six months to complete.