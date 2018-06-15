Baldwin Signs with Colts as Undrafted Free Agent

Former Pitt State Gorilla Jaunte Baldwin signed Thursday with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent..

The cornerback spent time with the Colts on a try-out basis during the squad's mandatory mini-camp before being picked up by the team.

During the 2017 season at PSU, Baldwin started all 12 games. He had 30 total tackles (20 solo), three interceptions, 2 tackle for loss, also added a forced fumble and two blocked kicks.