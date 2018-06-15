Quantcast

Baldwin Signs with Colts as Undrafted Free Agent - KOAM TV 7

Baldwin Signs with Colts as Undrafted Free Agent

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Former Pitt State Gorilla Jaunte Baldwin signed Thursday with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent..

The cornerback spent time with the Colts on a try-out basis during the squad's mandatory mini-camp before being picked up by the team.

During the 2017 season at PSU, Baldwin started all 12 games.  He had 30 total tackles (20 solo), three interceptions, 2 tackle for loss, also added a forced fumble and two blocked kicks.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Ottawa County Shelter Gets Remodeling

    Ottawa County Shelter Gets Remodeling

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:46:52 GMT
    Just over 20 years ago, Ruth was a client at the Community Crisis Center. "My children had been kidnapped and I had been badly abused. And I wasn't able to go back to my home. So they had to relocate me" The center helps more than 250 people a year get back on their feet. "There are resources such as protective orders we can assist them with an attorney, we can help them get counseling. We certainly provide them with a safe place and a few weeks to just rest and relax...More >>
    Just over 20 years ago, Ruth was a client at the Community Crisis Center. "My children had been kidnapped and I had been badly abused. And I wasn't able to go back to my home. So they had to relocate me" The center helps more than 250 people a year get back on their feet. "There are resources such as protective orders we can assist them with an attorney, we can help them get counseling. We certainly provide them with a safe place and a few weeks to just rest and relax...More >>

  • Viral Traffic Stop

    Viral Traffic Stop

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:30:28 GMT

    Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.  

    More >>

    Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.  

    More >>

  • Preventing Learning Loss During Summer

    Preventing Learning Loss During Summer

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:05:57 GMT

    McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent.     It's using a program developed for Missouri students called  Summer Journey from Catapult Learning.    It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide. 

    More >>

    McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent.     It's using a program developed for Missouri students called  Summer Journey from Catapult Learning.    It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.