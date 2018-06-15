Quantcast

Three Local Athletes Share Connection with PSU Team Camp

By Andi Sioteco
More than 150 girls basketball teams will participate in this summer's Pitt state team camps.  we caught up with three local athletes who attended the very camps, and now they're a part of gorilla nation.

Sydnee Crain, Tristan Gegg and Megan Scott attended the Pitt State team camps throughout their high school careers.

"My high school team came in and I was like, 'oh wow, I'm not like a part of that anymore.'  I'm on to something like a different level.  So it's really fun working the camp, and it's just crazy to think that I've made it here," says Gegg.

"I always remember playing on the main court in the Weede Gym, and just thinking this court's amazing.  And now I'm going to get to play on it every year," says Scott.

After getting a taste of what it will be like on Whetzel Court in John Lance Arena, the trio are entering their freshman year and lacing up their high tops for the Gorillas.

"I felt it when i was here, and I loved playing in this gym and that I knew my senior year I was wanting to wear crimson and gold," adds Gegg.

Pitt State women's head coach Amanda Davied says this kind of exposure to the PSU program helps with future recruits and has helped build a local identity for the gorillas.

"They see Mikayla Burgess, who is an outstanding high school player, same type of player, she's an all-American here.  I think when they get here they think, yeah I can do that.  Maybe they have DI aspirations, but they realize they how important the community and those things to play locally and that there's a lot of ownership there to represent this area," says Davied.

PSU is more than five months out from their season opener, but incoming freshman are ready to go now.

"It's a great feeling to know that I'm finally here and that it's all like starting up.  It's getting super exciting.  The lifting and stuff is all getting together and we play pickup, so it's all it's here and it time to get down to business, so it's going to be fun," says Crain.

The Pitt State team camp is wrapping up its first session Friday.  The final session will begin next Wednesday.
 

