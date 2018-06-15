Three Local Athletes Share Connection with PSU Team Camp

More than 1,500 high school athletes will come through the Pitt State team camp this summer. Three familiar names to Four State fans have a special tie to the tournament, and now they are a part of the PSU roster.More >>
Pitt State product Jaunte Baldwin is getting his shot with the NFL.More >>
Chuck Smith (Colgan) and Adam LaRoche (Ft. Scott) will enter the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in October.More >>
Webb City product Calem Nutting drove in three runs for the Outlaws in Tuesday night's loss.More >>
The Academic Excellence Awards goes to students that maintain a cumulative 4.0 GPA or better and the student-athletes must also have at least two terms of attendance.More >>
Gamecocks take down Razorbacks 8-4 Sunday afternoon to push a final and deciding game 3 of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.More >>
Tyrone Amos is a local rapper known at M3gaphon3. He admits he made a mistake when he ran from Galena police during a routine traffic stop, earlier in the week.More >>
McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent. It's using a program developed for Missouri students called Summer Journey from Catapult Learning. It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide.More >>
23-year-old Christopher D. Montz appeared in Jasper County Court today via video (June 14). The defendant does not have an attorney yet so Judge Hensley entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf. On June 9th around 2:08 p.m., Joplin Police responded to State Highway 249 near the Interstate 44 intersection about a shooting. They arrived to find 27-year-old David C. Reynolds of Carthage with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries on...More >>
President Donald Trump slammed Democratic Missouri U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill as "phony" in a tweet on Wednesday after she used a private plane during part of a recent RV road trip through Missouri to visit veterans. President Trump and Republicans piled on McCaskill for taking some flights on her husband's company's propeller plane during the three-day tour. McCaskill's spokeswoman says the senator spen...More >>
