It's the Rickmobile!

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Fans of Adult Swim's animated show Rick and Morty came out to show their support Sunday in Joplin, and purchase merchandise from the Rickmobile. The traveling van makes stops across the country, and decided to make one of their visits to the parking lot of Vintage Stock on Rangeline.

Among the usual array of collector items like tee-shirts and action figures, there were unique pieces, including an aluminum metal space ship that was designed to look like a 1920s toy.

