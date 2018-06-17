Mother Road Part of US Bicycle Route: Ribbon Cutting Marks Start of Big Bam Ride

William Baker is a Bourbon County resident who's dumping his junk the right way. And he wishes others would follow his cue. He says illegal dumping is ruining some of his favorite fishing holes.More >>
A federal judge has ruled Kansas cannot require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote, a setback for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in a case with national implications for voting rights. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson sided with voters Monday that Kansas cannot require people who register to vote to provide documents such as a birth certificate, U.S....More >>
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant governor on Monday, despite some legal uncertainty about whether he has the authority to fill the position. Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state's second-ranking executi...More >>
Two cycling events both follow Route 66. As the Oklahoma Freewheel comes to a close, the Big Bam Ride begins in Joplin. After riding 425 miles across Oklahoma and Kansas, roughly five hundred cyclists will be departing on a five-day cycling tour along historic route 66 for the Big Bam ride.More >>
GOP Candidates for governor in Kansas took part in a debate and forum in Parsons Saturday night. During the event a straw poll was conducted. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was a clear leader with 51% of the straw poll votes.More >>
Summer boating season has begun and there's a call for caution.More >>
McDonald County school district has a record number of students in summer school at fifty-six percent. It's using a program developed for Missouri students called Summer Journey from Catapult Learning. It’s helping prevent learning loss known as the summer slide.More >>
The move to high school can be overwhelming for many teenagers. But something new this summer at Joplin high school is helping to alleviate some of that stress and give incoming freshmen something more than just stage experience.More >>
Joplin high school is working on a first ever summer musical production. The project not only gives students something to do this summer but a half school credit for acting and crew work. Just as important is the connections incoming freshman can make to ease the transition from middle school to high school which can be tough.More >>
The Joplin Police department is facing another lawsuit over a crash involving an officer. The plaintiff isn’t the first to sue the department over distracted driving by officers. "More >>
A program for adults with disabilities is ready to expand. Easter Seals is creating work opportunities through its Community Involvement program. And it wants to link a willing labor force with those in need in a new effort on Facebook called Community Connections.More >>
Easter Seals in Joplin is offering a helping hand to people in the community. It's creating a facebook page to offer services to those in need using a labor force of clients with various developmental disabilities such as autism.More >>
The Wesley house is seeing increased demand for its food pantry and its daytime cooling shelter for the homeless. Another Pittsburg charity has also seen an increase in demand for meals. And that's created a need for more volunteers at the Lord's Diner.More >>
