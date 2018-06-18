Quantcast

A Look at the Tropics - June 17th

On this June 17th, there are still a few areas in the Tropics we're keeping an eye on. We still have a disorganized area of rain and t-storms in the western Gulf of Mexico. It's a very disorganized trough, but it does have some gusty winds pushing 40 mph. The environmental conditions don't really support any significant development, so the odds of a depression forming remain at 20%. This area of rain, wind and t-storms will continue to affect the Texas and Louisiana coast over the next few days. Over in the Pacific, the only tropical system is Carlotta. It's a weak Tropical Depression with sustained wind speeds only at 30 mph. Don't expect Carlotta to last beyond Monday or Tuesday. As it will continue to drift parallel to the Mexican coast, it will continue to weaken and eventually dissipate.

